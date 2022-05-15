Rod Stewart jokes he and Queen Elizabeth have same hairstyle

Sir Rod Stewart, who was knighted by Prince William in 2016, joked that he and Queen Elizbeth II have had the "same haircuts for 60 years".



The music sensation jokingly spoke of his and the 96-year-old British monarch's voluminous tresses during his appearance on a talk show in the US amid his Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.

Appearing on 'Real Time with Bill Maher', The singer told the host: "Do you know what The Queen of England and I have got in common? We've both had the same haircuts for 60 years."

However, Queen Elizabet, who made a rare public appearance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show this week, will attend some of the main events over her jubilee weekend.

The ministers have announced that more than 70,000 Big Jubilee Lunches are planned in the four UK nations over the weekend, with an expected 10 million people set to sit down with their neighbours on Sunday June 5 to celebrate the Queen's record-breaking reign.