Fans celebrates Madhuri's 56th birthday

Indian actress Madhrui Dixit on Saturday turned 55. Millions of her fans flooded social media websites to celebrate the birthday of the "dancing queen".

Madhuri, mother of two, is married to Dr Shriram Nene. They tied the knot on 17 October 1999 in a traditional ceremony held at her elder brother's residence in Southern California. They later held a wedding reception in Mumbai, which was attended by many popular names in the Bollywood industry, apart from prominent politicians.

In an interview, Madhuri said her husband had no clue about Madhuri's stardom in India and had not seen any of her films.

Actors like Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu, and Sridevi were in attendance at the function, but Shriram failed to recognise any of them.

Madhuri said the only star her husband could recognise was Amitabh Bachchan, because he had seen a film of his in childhood.





