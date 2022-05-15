 
entertainment
Sunday May 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Fans celebrates Madhuri's 56th birthday

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 15, 2022

Fans celebrates Madhuris 56th birthday

Indian actress Madhrui Dixit on Saturday turned 55. Millions of her fans flooded social media websites to celebrate the birthday of the "dancing queen".

Madhuri, mother of two, is married to Dr Shriram Nene. They tied the knot on 17 October 1999 in a traditional ceremony held at her elder brother's residence in Southern California. They later held a wedding reception in Mumbai, which was attended by many popular names in the Bollywood industry, apart from prominent politicians.

In an interview, Madhuri said her husband had no clue about Madhuri's stardom in India and had not seen any of her films.

 Actors like Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu, and Sridevi were in attendance at the function, but Shriram failed to recognise any of them. 

Madhuri said the only star her husband could recognise was Amitabh Bachchan, because he had seen a film of his in childhood.


More From Entertainment:

Liverpool Fans boo Prince William

Liverpool Fans boo Prince William

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announce miscarriage

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announce miscarriage
Brazilian dance star's Bolshoi exodus brings him home

Brazilian dance star's Bolshoi exodus brings him home
Rod Stewart jokes he and Queen Elizabeth have same hairstyle

Rod Stewart jokes he and Queen Elizabeth have same hairstyle
Here’s how Ed Sheeran helped Tom Parker during his battle against cancer

Here’s how Ed Sheeran helped Tom Parker during his battle against cancer

Khloe Kardashian wows fans as she flaunts her rock-hard abs in gym video

Khloe Kardashian wows fans as she flaunts her rock-hard abs in gym video
Helen Skelton seems 'back to life' as she shares fun snaps after split from Richie Myler

Helen Skelton seems 'back to life' as she shares fun snaps after split from Richie Myler
Johnny Depp's fans believe he's innocent, casting Amber Heard into role of villain

Johnny Depp's fans believe he's innocent, casting Amber Heard into role of villain
Emotional Ellen DeGeneres says she never thought the talk show would run for 19 years

Emotional Ellen DeGeneres says she never thought the talk show would run for 19 years
BTS’ Jin gives a peek at his cast-free hand post finger surgery

BTS’ Jin gives a peek at his cast-free hand post finger surgery
Kylie Jenner reunites with ex-BFF Jordyn Woods?

Kylie Jenner reunites with ex-BFF Jordyn Woods?
Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement with A$AP Rocky left Drake in ‘mixed emotions’

Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement with A$AP Rocky left Drake in ‘mixed emotions’

Latest

view all