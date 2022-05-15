 
Jason Momoa dating Eiza González in a 'fun' relationship

Jason Momoa is dating again, after split with Lisa Bonet!

PEOPLE reports that the Game of Thrones actor is courting Eiza González after first meeting her last month.

"They are dating. He cares about her. He's in a great place, working on Fast X," an insider says. "He's quite busy and he's in a good place," a source tells the media outlet.

"They're both busy with work but are having fun together. It's nothing serious yet."

Momoa and Bonet announced their separation in a joint statement this January.

"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become," they shared in the statement. "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life ... teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L." 

The couple got married in November 2007 and share daughter Lola Iolani, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

