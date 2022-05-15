 
Sunday May 15 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle asked to 'go work for McDonald's' after UK quit

Sunday May 15, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are branded shockingly ungrateful by Johnny Rotten.

Speaking to Piers Morgan on Uncensored, the singer and songwriter dubbed the Sussex couple 'parasites' for the defamation they have caused to the royal family.

He vented: “I’m sorry, but I think that they've shown themselves to be parasites.

“If you want to opt-out of that family situation, then please, by all means, do and go work for McDonald's.

“But don't expect me to be still forking money out to support your nonsense.

“They seem to be amazingly ungrateful or at least he is.”

He later added that Charles as King will be the “end of the monarchy”.

“[He’s] not going to be able to handle it. This is the man that plays Pink Floyd to his cabbages,” he quipped.

“I do love pageantry,” he continued. “I'm a football fan you know, I like watching royal weddings because I really did enjoy watching Spitfires and the likes flying over the palace.

“I get quite emotional with all that. Yeah, I love my country. I love the people and everything about it.

“But if there's problems within it, I think I have the right to say so and when I wrote God Save the Queen and believe me I wrote it not the others, right?”

He then went on to praise the Queen: “I’m actually really really proud of the Queen for surviving and doing so well. I applaud her for that.

“That is a fantastic achievement. I'm not a curmudgeon about that.

“I just think that if I'm paying my tax money to support this system, I should have a say-so on how it's spent.”

