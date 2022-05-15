 
entertainment
Sunday May 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Jason Momoa apologizes for capturing pictures inside Sistine Chapel

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 15, 2022

Jason Momoa apologizes for capturing pictures inside Sistine Chapel
Jason Momoa apologizes for capturing pictures inside Sistine Chapel

Jason Momoa recorded an explanatory video to apologize for taking pictures off-limits area inside the Sistine Chapel of Italy.

The Aquaman took to Instagram to share his pictures of enjoying his trip to Italy. However, the 42-year-old soon found himself in hot waters as fans were outraged.

"We, regular people, are not allowed to film inside the Sistine chapel," one user commented.

Just Jared recently released a video apology of the actor in which Momoa can be seen saying that it wasn’t his intention to ‘disrespect the culture.’

"I came here when I was 19 or 20 to experience the Sistine Chapel,” Momoa said.

“I’ve always wanted to and now that I can, I gave a wonderful donation to bring my friends and crew because we only had a couple of days off to experience these places."

"And then I found people wanted to take pictures with me, which is very odd, during a trip to the Vatican with all this wonder and they want to take pictures with me, which I don’t get, but regardless, I did,” Momoa explained.

"I was very respectful and I asked for permission from what I thought, would be okay.

“I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone’s culture. If I did, I apologize. It was not my intention.

“I paid to have that private moment and gave a nice donation to the church. I love you. I’m sorry if I offended you,” Momoa expressed. 


More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth ‘almost’ got shot by Palace guardsman: Details

Queen Elizabeth ‘almost’ got shot by Palace guardsman: Details
Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis’ favourite superhero – and it’s Marvel!

Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis’ favourite superhero – and it’s Marvel!
Kevin Bacon remembers 'Tremors' co-star Fred Ward

Kevin Bacon remembers 'Tremors' co-star Fred Ward
Prince George, Princess Charlotte’s loving nickname for Queen revealed

Prince George, Princess Charlotte’s loving nickname for Queen revealed
Megan Fox ‘seems bothered’ as pals think her romance with Machine Gun Kelly is ‘toxic’

Megan Fox ‘seems bothered’ as pals think her romance with Machine Gun Kelly is ‘toxic’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry under immense pressure from Netflix: Here’s why

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry under immense pressure from Netflix: Here’s why
Prince William worried Harry will 'milk' Queen Jubilee to honour Netflix deal

Prince William worried Harry will 'milk' Queen Jubilee to honour Netflix deal
Selena Gomez dishes on 'manifesting love' on 'SNL': 'I will take anyone'

Selena Gomez dishes on 'manifesting love' on 'SNL': 'I will take anyone'
Amber Heard’s secret bond with her ‘confidant’ Mitch Hallahan revealed

Amber Heard’s secret bond with her ‘confidant’ Mitch Hallahan revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle asked to 'go work for McDonald's' after UK quit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle asked to 'go work for McDonald's' after UK quit
Blac Chyna turns to Celebrity Boxing after losing $100m lawsuit against Kardashians

Blac Chyna turns to Celebrity Boxing after losing $100m lawsuit against Kardashians
Meghan Markle pal called 'biggest creator of drama' after British media mockery

Meghan Markle pal called 'biggest creator of drama' after British media mockery

Latest

view all