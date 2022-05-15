 
entertainment
Sunday May 15 2022
Web Desk

Eurovision: Royal fans spot Princess Beatrice’s doppelganger

Web Desk

Sunday May 15, 2022

File Footage


Princess Beatrice may have her hands full with royal duties but fans seem to think she would do well in showbiz after spotting her doppelganger on the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday!

According to Royal Central, fans watching the contest over the weekend were left stumped by the resemblance one of the performers from Iceland had with Princess Beatrice.

Iceland was represented at the 2022 Eurovision contest by three sisters, Sigríður, Elísabet and Elín Eyþórsdóttir, with one of them bearing striking resemblance to the princess.

Fans were swift to take to social media to point out the similarities, with one royal fan joking: “I’m glad Princess Beatrice has found a new career path.”

Another Twitter user commented: “She really DOES look like Princess Beatrice!”

The similarity wasn’t just noted by fans; BBC host Graham Norton also pointed the resemblance out on national TV, saying: “Special shout-out to Princess Beatrice for tagging along at the end.”

The Eurovision Song Contest was won by Ukraine this year.

