‘Johnny Depp is like an angel’: Amber Heard’s private investigator reveals

Amber Heard hired a private investigator Paul Barresi to gather pieces of evidence against Johnny Depp to get an upper hand in the ongoing trial.

However, the detective, who reached out to more than 100 friends or acquaintances of Depp, failed to find anything questionable about the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

According to Daily Mail, Barresi “went to the United States, France, Italy, Great Britain, everywhere Johnny Depp went” to investigate.

I could not find a case or at least an admission that he physically abused a woman. He's like an angel. Not one of them said anything derogatory," Barresi explained in his report.

I interviewed dozens of people who had known him for three decades, and no one had anything bad to say about him. In fact, they couldn't express enough how generous he was,” he added.

The detective, however, pointed out that the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star’s loyal circle of friends were "strange and disgusting."