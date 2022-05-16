 
entertainment
Monday May 16 2022
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spend weekend in LA after respite from parents' duties

Monday May 16, 2022

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were recently spotted enjoying some much-needed respite after enduring 100-day stay of their newborn daughter Malti in an NICU.

The Quantico star was seen cheer-leading for her husband at his softball match in Los Angeles on Sunday.

In the photos clicked by paparazzi, Jonas donned a baseball uniform with his team’s name, Happy Valli’s, written on the shirt and a red cap.

Daily Mail
Daily Mail

Whereas the Sky is Pink star looked uber stylish in a multi-colour jacket over a white tank top and paired it with denim shorts and white sneakers.

In one of the photos, Jonas was accompanied by the actress near the ball-field during game recess.

Daily Mail
Daily Mail

Interestingly, their sizzling chemistry during and after the match set the internet on fire and left fans in awe.

Other than that, the singer’s brother Joe Jonas and his spouse Sophie Turner also attended the ballgame to cheer on for 33-year-old.

Earlier, Chopra and Jonas shared about their journey and the challenges they had to face as parents in the past few months on social media. 

