 
entertainment
Monday May 16 2022
By
Web Desk

David Beckham teases his 'jealous' sisters with a surprise move

By
Web Desk

Monday May 16, 2022

David Beckham teases his jealous sisters with a surprise move

David Beckham has sparked banter among the family on social media as he shared an amazing photo with his mother Sandra Beckham.

Beckham took to his Instagram on Sunday to share a photo with his mom in which he can be seen having his "favourite" childhood meal at her house.

He wrote in caption that you "can't beat dinner with mum" and revealed to his followers that the meal had consisted of gammon, chips, pineapple, fried egg, coleslaw and mushy peas.

David said that it was his "favourite as a kid" and added in the caption that the meal at his mum's house had been followed by a jam doughnut and a cup of tea.

He also took the opportunity to tease his younger sister Joanne Beckham, 40, in the caption. He wrote in the recent post: "Sorry [Joanne], the [king] was home for dinner."

Joanne teased: "Wonder if [mum] got the king mug out the cupboard for you too. Anything for the king. Oh was there a red carpet too?" She included laughing emojis in her reply.

Older sister Lynne Beckham-Briggs, 48, responded by commenting that she doesn't get such treatment either, saying: "We just stand outside looking through the window."

The siblings' mum Sandra Beckham responded to her daughters: "Don't be gel." Whilst their brother David said: "Come on girls, don't be jealous." Both had included a laughing emoji.

More From Entertainment:

Camila Cabello announces to join The Voice as a coach for Season 22

Camila Cabello announces to join The Voice as a coach for Season 22
Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama asks dad to ‘get out’ over PDA with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama asks dad to ‘get out’ over PDA with Kourtney Kardashian
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott’s rare appearance with Stormi at BBMAs sparks criticism

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott’s rare appearance with Stormi at BBMAs sparks criticism

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spend weekend in LA after respite from parents' duties

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spend weekend in LA after respite from parents' duties
Bella Hadid pens heart-wrenching note for survivors in Palestine on Nakba Day

Bella Hadid pens heart-wrenching note for survivors in Palestine on Nakba Day
John Legend dishes on 'preparing' for success with subtle shoutout to Kanye West

John Legend dishes on 'preparing' for success with subtle shoutout to Kanye West
Dua Lipa reveals she almost quit music because of online trolls

Dua Lipa reveals she almost quit music because of online trolls
Travis Scott unveils new track at BBMAs in first TV performance post-Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott unveils new track at BBMAs in first TV performance post-Astroworld tragedy
Amber Heard’s spokesperson ‘fears’ of ‘shameful, desperate’ trial as court resumes

Amber Heard’s spokesperson ‘fears’ of ‘shameful, desperate’ trial as court resumes
Queen Elizabeth uses a walking stick at horse show finale

Queen Elizabeth uses a walking stick at horse show finale
Tom Cruise slammed for using Queen's Platinum Jubilee to ‘promote himself’

Tom Cruise slammed for using Queen's Platinum Jubilee to ‘promote himself’
Amber Heard to return to stand today as Johnny Depp's libel trial resumes

Amber Heard to return to stand today as Johnny Depp's libel trial resumes

Latest

view all