Internet reacts to Julia Fox’s controversial opinion on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard lawsuit

Model and actress Julia Fox has sparked a hot debate on the internet with her controversial comment regarding the highly publicized defamation case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Being the latest celebrity to comment on the ongoing explosive trial, the Uncut Gems actress recently spoke in support of the Aquaman actress.

Fox, who got media attention for her whirlwind romance with rapper Kanye West, commented on a post regarding the case and wrote, “She never had the power in the relationship to be abusive to him. Did she hit him? Yes. Was it abuse? No. You need to have power to be able to abuse it. She was 25. He clearly was always way more powerful, including physically and financially.”

While Depp and Heard’s explosive trial has already left the internet divided, Fox’s comment was like fuel added to the fire.

Her controversial comment went viral and garnered a lot of attention on social media.

While one section of Twitter lauded Fox for supporting Heard, a large part of the micro-blogging site slammed her for her odd comment.

She has been accused of misjudging and misunderstanding the power dynamics between the two stars. Many pointed out how Julia’s comment overshadowed the abuse Depp faced.



