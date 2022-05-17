 
Tuesday May 17 2022
Johnny Depp trial: Amber Heard seems lost, wants to 'move on' with daughter

Tuesday May 17, 2022

Johnny Depp trial: Amber Heard seems lost, wants to ‘move on’ with daughter
Hollywood actress Amber Heard appeared to be little upset during the court proceedings as she dubbed the defamation suit filed against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp a ‘torture.’

The 36-year-old said she wanted to move on with her life with one-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige Heard.

The Aquaman star testified on Monday and told the jury that the multi-million dollar defamation suit is "torture" and she just wants Depp to leave her alone so she can move on with her life.

She said she filed for divorce from the Pirates of the Caribbean star in May 2016 because she feared for her life.

"I had to leave him," Heard said. "I knew I wouldn´t survive if I didn´t. I was so scared that it was going to end really badly for me."

Heard said Depp would become a physically and sexually abusive "monster" when he was drinking and her efforts to curtail his drug and alcohol use had failed.

"The monster had been this thing that was now the normal and not the exception," she told the seven-person jury hearing the case in Fairfax, Virginia. "The violence was now normal."

Johnny Depp, who is enjoying massive support from the fans, has denied ever striking his former wife and claimed that Heard was the one who was frequently violent.

