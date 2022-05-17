Amber Heard and James Franco's footage seen by jury

Amber Heard and James Franco's footage were seen by jury as Johnny Depp's ex returned to the stand for her second day of cross-examination.

At one point, a video was played of Franco visiting the Aquaman actress at her apartment on May 22, 2016, around the time that she filed for divorce from the 58-year-old.



Surveillance footage saw Heard make her way down in an elevator before returning, joined by the Pineapple Express actor. He kept his face hidden from view, donning a baseball cap and jacket in the clip, with a backpack.

At one point, Franco appeared to rest his head on the actress’ shoulder before she briefly followed suit – and then exited the elevator.

Heard confirmed that the video showed herself and Franco, and that she was bringing him up to the penthouse apartment where she lived at the time.



When asked whether she knew that Depp was not in the town, she said that she wasn’t sure of his schedule at the time, before Ms Vasquez moved on.

Earlier in the actress’ testimony, Heard claimed that Johnny Depp grew so jealous about Amber Heard’s working relationship with actor James Franco that he once attacked her on an airplane.