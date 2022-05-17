Amber Heard gave Johnny Depp a knife as a gift?

Hollywood actress Amber Heard gave Johnny Depp a large knife as a present during their love life jurors were told in the former couple’s high-profile defamation trial.

The Aquaman actress was subjected to tense cross-examination from Depp’s attorney in the courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on Tuesday where she was grilled over her allegations that her ex-husband violently abused her on multiple occasions.

Jurors were shown a knife that Heard gave Depp as a gift back in 2012 as the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s attorney questioned why she would give a weapon to her husband at a time when he was already allegedly abusing her.

Heard claimed that the abuse began early on in their relationship in 2011 before there was “a break” in 2012.

“That’s the knife that you gave to the man who was abusing you?” questioned the attorney.

Heard responded that she didn’t believe he would stab her with a knife.

“I wasn’t afraid of him stabbing me,” she told the court.

The court had previously heard about the knife, which is inscribed with the words “hasta la muerte” – meaning “until death” in Spanish.

Psychologist Dr Daswn Hughes was previously questioned by Depp’s legal team about whether someone who was “afraid for her life” would gift this to their partner.

The doctor told the court that there’s “context” and that she believed Ms Heard bought the knife as “a kind gift”.

“The phraseology is that Mr Depp told her ‘the only way out of this relationship is death’,” Dr Hughes said.

The psychologist said Ms Heard was in “denial” concerning the “ violence in the relationship” at the time.



