 
entertainment
Wednesday May 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told not to 'compete' against Queen like Princess Diana

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 18, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told not to compete against Queen like Princess Diana
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told not to 'compete' against Queen like Princess Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are issued grave warning against competition with the Queen.

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers says that it is wise that the Duke and Duchess keep a low profile at the monarch's Platinum Jubilee.

He told Express.co.uk: “I think the most successful members of the Royal Family are those who support the Queen.

“Without competing with her, and there are a number of them who do that very, very well.

“When they start competing with her and setting up rival courts and things – a bit like [Princess] Diana to some extent and certainly Harry and Meghan – it doesn’t really work very well.

“It is not very constructive.”

Meghan and Harry will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary this week. The couple tied the knot in 2018 after courtship of almost two years.

The Sussexes stepped down from their royal duties in 2020. Harry along with wife and kids now lives in Montecito, California.

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Ferguson supports transgenders due to trauma of 'red hair' bullying

Sarah Ferguson supports transgenders due to trauma of 'red hair' bullying
Amber Heard says Johnny Depp is not the 'best historian' of their Australia brawl

Amber Heard says Johnny Depp is not the 'best historian' of their Australia brawl
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle star power is 'certainly' dying after Netflix snub

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle star power is 'certainly' dying after Netflix snub
Queen comparison with Nelson Mandel is 'outright insult' to Mandela: Dr Shola

Queen comparison with Nelson Mandel is 'outright insult' to Mandela: Dr Shola
'Misogynist' Johnny Depp said 'he could punch Amber Heard no one can do anything'

'Misogynist' Johnny Depp said 'he could punch Amber Heard no one can do anything'
Harry Styles admits of not celebrating big wins in One Direction

Harry Styles admits of not celebrating big wins in One Direction
Justin Trudeau suggests Canadians not interested in removing Queen Elizabeth as head of state

Justin Trudeau suggests Canadians not interested in removing Queen Elizabeth as head of state

Harry Styles sticks to ‘strict’ bed time policy, never drinks on lonely tours

Harry Styles sticks to ‘strict’ bed time policy, never drinks on lonely tours

A new normal for Queen Elizabeth's diary

A new normal for Queen Elizabeth's diary

Key moments in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial

Key moments in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial
Cold war ends between Katie Price and Victoria Beckham?

Cold war ends between Katie Price and Victoria Beckham?
Over a million people react as Vin Diesel shares video with Jason Momoa from the sets of F10

Over a million people react as Vin Diesel shares video with Jason Momoa from the sets of F10

Latest

view all