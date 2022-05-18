 
entertainment
Wednesday May 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard refuses claims that Johnny Depp got her the role in ‘Aquaman’: ‘Excuse me?’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 18, 2022

File Footage 

Amber Heard appeared offended as she denied claims that her ex-husband Johnny Depp helped her got the major role in the Aquaman movie.

The Justice League actor told the court on Tuesday during the ongoing defamation trial against the Pirates of the Caribbean star that Depp played no role getting her the part in the superhero movie.

Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez asked Heard, “Mr Depp got you that role in Aquaman, didn’t he?”

“Excuse me?” Heard replied, adding, “No, Ms. Vasquez, I got myself that role by auditioning.”

The actor further talked about the alleged "orchestrated smear campaign" against her as she revealed that she "fought hard" to remain in the sequel of the film which is set to be released in 2023.

"I fought really hard to stay in the movie," Heard told the court "They didn’t want to include me in the film."

"The online attacks, the media - you can’t avoid it," she stated. "I don’t know how much I will be in the final cut. It was difficult to stay in the movie,"

Heard stars in the hit Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment film as Mera alongside Jason Momoa. She was reportedly signed on for a three-picture deal, with her first appearing in Justice League, and then in 2018’s Aquaman.


More From Entertainment:

Queen asked to 'put her feet up, save energy for Jubilee after surprise visits

Queen asked to 'put her feet up, save energy for Jubilee after surprise visits
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told not to 'compete' against Queen like Princess Diana

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told not to 'compete' against Queen like Princess Diana
Sarah Ferguson supports transgenders due to trauma of 'red hair' bullying

Sarah Ferguson supports transgenders due to trauma of 'red hair' bullying
Amber Heard says Johnny Depp is not the 'best historian' of their Australia brawl

Amber Heard says Johnny Depp is not the 'best historian' of their Australia brawl
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle star power is 'certainly' dying after Netflix snub

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle star power is 'certainly' dying after Netflix snub
Queen comparison with Nelson Mandel is 'outright insult' to Mandela: Dr Shola

Queen comparison with Nelson Mandel is 'outright insult' to Mandela: Dr Shola
'Misogynist' Johnny Depp said 'he could punch Amber Heard no one can do anything'

'Misogynist' Johnny Depp said 'he could punch Amber Heard no one can do anything'
Harry Styles admits of not celebrating big wins in One Direction

Harry Styles admits of not celebrating big wins in One Direction
Justin Trudeau suggests Canadians not interested in removing Queen Elizabeth as head of state

Justin Trudeau suggests Canadians not interested in removing Queen Elizabeth as head of state

Harry Styles sticks to ‘strict’ bed time policy, never drinks on lonely tours

Harry Styles sticks to ‘strict’ bed time policy, never drinks on lonely tours

A new normal for Queen Elizabeth's diary

A new normal for Queen Elizabeth's diary

Key moments in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial

Key moments in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial

Latest

view all