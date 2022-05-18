 
entertainment
Wednesday May 18 2022
Billie Eilish challenges talk show legend David Letterman to a go-kart race

Wednesday May 18, 2022

Singing sensation Billie Eilish has challenged David Letterman to a go-kart race during her appearance at the legend's show.

It's revealed in the newly-dropped teaser for his Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which premieres this Friday.

'Have fun, be safe. Absolutely no bumping. You know, we don't want to break anything,' a K1 Speed staffer warned the pair. 

David admitted he was worried because he's elderly and 'doesn't want something to snap,' even pleading to Billie: 'Why don't we go miniature golfing?'

Eilish (last name O'Connell) replied: 'Because I'm good at this!'

The K1 Speed staffer motioned to the seven-time Grammy winner and said: 'Last time she was here she crashed into a couple people.'

At that, Billie scoffed: 'Oh please.'

The 20-year-old songstress went head to head with the 75-year-old comedian at the indoor go-kart racing track K1 Speed in Burbank last autumn while she was still platinum blonde.

On the other hand, rumors are swirling that the singer might have split from her boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce, who was last seen attending her April 6 concert.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction six-episode fourth season will also feature Ryan Reynolds, Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Will Smith.

