 
entertainment
Wednesday May 18 2022
By
Web Desk

'Johnny Depp lost his cool after seeing Amber Heard and her friend together in a chair'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 18, 2022

 
Johnny Depp lost his cool after seeing Amber Heard and her friend together in a chair

Amber Heard’s best friend Raquel Pennington called the actor 'monster' as she testified in the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial on Wednesday.

Pennington described how she feared “monster” Johnny Depp would “do something worse than he intended” to the Aquaman actress.

She told jurors that she was “scared” for her friend’s safety around her then-husband Depp.

“I was worried for her physical safety that when he turned he might do something that was worse than he ever intended,” she sobbed.

Pennington again recalled Depp suddenly shouting “Get off my woman” when her friend and Heard were together in a chair at the campfire.

She says she thought it was a joke at first and recalls Heard getting up to try and defuse the situation.

Pennington testifies that “a switch flipped” in Depp that made him angry at the trailer park. She says it was “not surprising,” as she had seen Depp’s mood change like that before.

In pre-recorded testimony played to the court on Tuesday, Amber Heard’s another friend iO Tillett Wright told the court that there had been so-called “rage activities” in his past relationships with Winona Ryder, Kate Moss and Vanessa Paradis.

More From Entertainment:

Cameron Diaz talks about motherhood, admits occasionally losing patience with daughter

Cameron Diaz talks about motherhood, admits occasionally losing patience with daughter

Kim Kardashian defends Kanye West as he drops their kids at school in fire truck

Kim Kardashian defends Kanye West as he drops their kids at school in fire truck
Justin Timberlake reveals secret of ‘being youthful’ at 41

Justin Timberlake reveals secret of ‘being youthful’ at 41
Demi Moore drops vintage picture with Bruce Willis at Cannes, Emma Heming reacts

Demi Moore drops vintage picture with Bruce Willis at Cannes, Emma Heming reacts
Sarah Jessica Parker ‘hasn’t talked’ to Chris Noth since sexual abuse allegations

Sarah Jessica Parker ‘hasn’t talked’ to Chris Noth since sexual abuse allegations
Kim Kardashian’s fans believe she ‘sounds like' Pete Davidson now

Kim Kardashian’s fans believe she ‘sounds like' Pete Davidson now
Prince Andrew ‘using’ Queen Elizabeth to make royal return?

Prince Andrew ‘using’ Queen Elizabeth to make royal return?
Prince Harry’s Invictus Games face major blow

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games face major blow

Princess Anne unveils table made from 5,000-year-old wood for Queen’s Jubilee

Princess Anne unveils table made from 5,000-year-old wood for Queen’s Jubilee
Prince Charles and Camilla's Canada tour: Royal expert sees it 'slap in the face' of monarchy

Prince Charles and Camilla's Canada tour: Royal expert sees it 'slap in the face' of monarchy
Britney Spears says dancing to music helps her ‘escape’ after devastating miscarriage

Britney Spears says dancing to music helps her ‘escape’ after devastating miscarriage
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at ‘make or break’ point with Netflix: Insider

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at ‘make or break’ point with Netflix: Insider

Latest

view all