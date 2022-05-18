'Johnny Depp lost his cool after seeing Amber Heard and her friend together in a chair'

Amber Heard’s best friend Raquel Pennington called the actor 'monster' as she testified in the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial on Wednesday.

Pennington described how she feared “monster” Johnny Depp would “do something worse than he intended” to the Aquaman actress.

She told jurors that she was “scared” for her friend’s safety around her then-husband Depp.

“I was worried for her physical safety that when he turned he might do something that was worse than he ever intended,” she sobbed.

Pennington again recalled Depp suddenly shouting “Get off my woman” when her friend and Heard were together in a chair at the campfire.



She says she thought it was a joke at first and recalls Heard getting up to try and defuse the situation.

Pennington testifies that “a switch flipped” in Depp that made him angry at the trailer park. She says it was “not surprising,” as she had seen Depp’s mood change like that before.

In pre-recorded testimony played to the court on Tuesday, Amber Heard’s another friend iO Tillett Wright told the court that there had been so-called “rage activities” in his past relationships with Winona Ryder, Kate Moss and Vanessa Paradis.