Tube strike announced to disrupt Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Thursday May 19 2022
Thursday May 19, 2022

Tube strike announced to disrupt Queen Elizabeths Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transporter (RMT) has received backlash for announcing strike to disrupt Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Royal biographer called "totally outrageous behavior' and demanded "they should be sacked'.

Below is the full statement issued by the RMT:

"Tube staff will take strike action at Euston and Green Park stations on June 3, if action is not taken against a bullying manager.

RMT members at both stations have suffered years of intimidation, bullying and unjustified sackings of colleagues by a manager who has created a toxic atmosphere in the workplace.

Strike action is set for June 3 which coincides with the Queen's Jubilee and will last 24 hours.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Staff at Euston and Green Park tube have suffered years of sustained bullying and intimidation by a manager who has created a toxic working environment.

"The union has tried in vain to reason with management, but they now will not let local representatives be part of a review into dismissals at the stations, instigated by the manager in question.

"Our strike on June 3 will cause significant disruption to people wishing to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee. However, if tube bosses do the right thing, and deal appropriately with the manager in question, we can find a just resolution to this dispute."

