 
entertainment
Thursday May 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp 'cut his own finger', confirms Amber Heard witness in court

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 19, 2022

Johnny Depp indeed cut off his own finger in Australia, confirms witness.

Raquel Pennington, a witness for Amber Heard, told Virginia court on Wednesday that the actor told her that he severed his own finger, when she saw the injury.

Mr Depp, 58, has previously testified that his former wife, 36, had "thrown a vodka bottle at me and took my finger off" - something the Aquaman actress denies.

"He said - i don't remember how he said he cut the tip of his finger off but when the nurse was dressing it, I wanted to see it - I also had a very small injury - and I continued to see it [Depp's injury] throughout its healing process," Ms Pennington said throughout the video deposition.

"But I don't remember how he told me how he cut it off," she added.

She was then asked to confirm if Depp told her he cut his own finger. She quickly answered: "Yes".

Mr Depp, 58, earlier testified that his former wife, 36, had "thrown a vodka bottle at me and took my finger off." 

Amber Heard vehemently denies Depp's claims.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew is wonderful father to Beatrice, Eugenie, says ex-wife Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew is wonderful father to Beatrice, Eugenie, says ex-wife Sarah Ferguson
Harry, Meghan to have own reality show on Netlfix: 'Keeping Up With the Sussexes!'

Harry, Meghan to have own reality show on Netlfix: 'Keeping Up With the Sussexes!'
Johnny Depp lawyer asked 'if she is dating' Pirates of the Caribbean star

Johnny Depp lawyer asked 'if she is dating' Pirates of the Caribbean star
Squid Game has 'greater test for humanity' waiting in season 2, says director

Squid Game has 'greater test for humanity' waiting in season 2, says director
Nick Jonas talks about the 'gift' baby Malti is, spills her favourite uncle

Nick Jonas talks about the 'gift' baby Malti is, spills her favourite uncle
Russian director condemns war at Cannes film premiere

Russian director condemns war at Cannes film premiere
Americans furious at Prince Harry over his 'sweeping statement'?

Americans furious at Prince Harry over his 'sweeping statement'?
Diddy talks to Ellen DeGeneres about daughters dating

Diddy talks to Ellen DeGeneres about daughters dating

Tube strike announced to disrupt Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Tube strike announced to disrupt Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Tom Cruise hits the Cannes Film Festival

Tom Cruise hits the Cannes Film Festival
It's gonna be all right, Taylor Swift tells NYU graduates at commencement

It's gonna be all right, Taylor Swift tells NYU graduates at commencement
Amy Schumer looks gorgeous in super long nails, calls herself 'Kamy Kardashian’

Amy Schumer looks gorgeous in super long nails, calls herself 'Kamy Kardashian’

Latest

view all