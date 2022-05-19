Johnny Depp 'cut his own finger', confirms Amber Heard witness in court

Johnny Depp indeed cut off his own finger in Australia, confirms witness.

Raquel Pennington, a witness for Amber Heard, told Virginia court on Wednesday that the actor told her that he severed his own finger, when she saw the injury.



Mr Depp, 58, has previously testified that his former wife, 36, had "thrown a vodka bottle at me and took my finger off" - something the Aquaman actress denies.

"He said - i don't remember how he said he cut the tip of his finger off but when the nurse was dressing it, I wanted to see it - I also had a very small injury - and I continued to see it [Depp's injury] throughout its healing process," Ms Pennington said throughout the video deposition.



"But I don't remember how he told me how he cut it off," she added.

She was then asked to confirm if Depp told her he cut his own finger. She quickly answered: "Yes".

Mr Depp, 58, earlier testified that his former wife, 36, had "thrown a vodka bottle at me and took my finger off."



Amber Heard vehemently denies Depp's claims.