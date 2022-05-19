Amber Heard supporters get 'threatening' messages of coordinated 'attack on women'

Amber Heard supporters are facing misogynistic hate from Johnny Depp fans, says report as per New York Post.

In the halls of Virginia Fairfax court, a herd of Depp supporters, mostly females, name-called Heard, reported Law & Crime’s Jesse Weber via Mediaite.

“It is majority women,” Weber said. “When Heard . . . was testifying, I overheard a lot of people snickering, making snide comments, and laughing . . . In fact, I observed one of the court officers … telling them to quiet down, to show respect to the witness on the stand.”

#IStandWithAmberHeard advocate Katie Diaz claims that supporting Amber Heard has got her “very disturbing” and threatening messages from people, hinting at a coordinated “attack on women”



“None of us have said that men can’t be victims,” Diaz reassured; however, “it’s still vastly men who are the abusers,” she added.



Another supporter of Heard, Sara, revealed: “All Amber’s moves on the stand are being dissected, and the victim-blaming going on right now means that if she cries, she’s acting, and if she doesn’t cry, then she wasn’t abused,” said Sara, who withheld her surname in the interest of privacy.



“It’s way bigger than just Johnny Depp and Amber Heard,” she said.