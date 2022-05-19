 
entertainment
Thursday May 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard supporters get 'threatening' messages of coordinated 'attack on women'

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 19, 2022

Amber Heard supporters get threatening messages of coordinated attack on women
Amber Heard supporters get 'threatening' messages of coordinated 'attack on women'

Amber Heard supporters are facing misogynistic hate from Johnny Depp fans, says report as per New York Post.

In the halls of Virginia Fairfax court, a herd of Depp supporters, mostly females, name-called Heard, reported Law & Crime’s Jesse Weber via Mediaite. 

“It is majority women,” Weber said. “When Heard . . . was testifying, I overheard a lot of people snickering, making snide comments, and laughing . . . In fact, I observed one of the court officers … telling them to quiet down, to show respect to the witness on the stand.”

#IStandWithAmberHeard advocate Katie Diaz claims that supporting Amber Heard has got her “very disturbing” and threatening messages from people, hinting at a coordinated “attack on women”

“None of us have said that men can’t be victims,” Diaz reassured; however, “it’s still vastly men who are the abusers,” she added.

Another supporter of Heard, Sara, revealed: “All Amber’s moves on the stand are being dissected, and the victim-blaming going on right now means that if she cries, she’s acting, and if she doesn’t cry, then she wasn’t abused,” said Sara, who withheld her surname in the interest of privacy.

“It’s way bigger than just Johnny Depp and Amber Heard,” she said.

More From Entertainment:

Brian Austin Green 'dotes’ on pregnant gf as ex-Megan Fox fuels pregnancy rumours

Brian Austin Green 'dotes’ on pregnant gf as ex-Megan Fox fuels pregnancy rumours
Carmen Electra of ‘Baywatch’ fame joins OnlyFans at 50

Carmen Electra of ‘Baywatch’ fame joins OnlyFans at 50
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s romance proves ‘love is a priority’ for Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s romance proves ‘love is a priority’ for Royal Family
Amber Heard immediately walks out of the courtroom, video goes viral on the internet

Amber Heard immediately walks out of the courtroom, video goes viral on the internet

Amber Heard’s sister claims Johnny Depp was ‘vehemently against’ his ex-wife working

Amber Heard’s sister claims Johnny Depp was ‘vehemently against’ his ex-wife working
Prince Harry ‘found something he lacked’ in Meghan Markle: Royal author

Prince Harry ‘found something he lacked’ in Meghan Markle: Royal author
Meghan Markle left Prince Harry ‘in a trance’ after first meeting: ‘Obsessed!’

Meghan Markle left Prince Harry ‘in a trance’ after first meeting: ‘Obsessed!’
Prince Charles 'would not' apologise for 'genocide, missing women' in Canada

Prince Charles 'would not' apologise for 'genocide, missing women' in Canada
Harry wanted to tell the world he is 'hero' with Meghan Markle peck: Expert

Harry wanted to tell the world he is 'hero' with Meghan Markle peck: Expert

Kate Middleton attends Buckingham garden party on behalf of the Queen: See

Kate Middleton attends Buckingham garden party on behalf of the Queen: See
Nick Cannon talks family planning amid plans for baby no. 8 birth

Nick Cannon talks family planning amid plans for baby no. 8 birth
Meghan Markle 'shot herself in the foot', will not go near William and Kate

Meghan Markle 'shot herself in the foot', will not go near William and Kate

Latest

view all