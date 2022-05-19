 
entertainment
Thursday May 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Brian Austin Green 'dotes’ on pregnant gf as ex-Megan Fox fuels pregnancy rumours

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 19, 2022

File Footage


Brian Austin Green is reportedly ‘thrilled’ about his partner Sharna Burgess giving birth soon, just as his ex-wife Megan Fox and her fiance Machine Gun Kelly fuelled rumours of them being pregnant.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight about Brian and Sharna gearing up for the arrival of their first child, a source close to them said: “Brian and Sharna are doing amazing ahead of Sharna giving birth.”

“Brian is so continually supportive of Sharna and dotes on her left and right. He is at her beck and call and is very gentle, supportive and understanding,” the insider added.

They further continued: “It's all the qualities and some of the reasons Sharna adores him so much. They are very in love.”

This comes as Brian’s ex-wife Megan attended the 2022 Billboard Music Awards with her fiance Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker), where MGK took to the stage to dedicate a performance to her and their ‘unborn child’, sparking rumours of Megan being pregnant.

Meanwhile, Megan and Brian first met in 2004 and tied the knot in 2010. They finally split up for good in 2020, and share three children, sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey. 

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard supporters get 'threatening' messages of coordinated 'attack on women'

Amber Heard supporters get 'threatening' messages of coordinated 'attack on women'
Carmen Electra of ‘Baywatch’ fame joins OnlyFans at 50

Carmen Electra of ‘Baywatch’ fame joins OnlyFans at 50
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s romance proves ‘love is a priority’ for Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s romance proves ‘love is a priority’ for Royal Family
Amber Heard immediately walks out of the courtroom, video goes viral on the internet

Amber Heard immediately walks out of the courtroom, video goes viral on the internet

Amber Heard’s sister claims Johnny Depp was ‘vehemently against’ his ex-wife working

Amber Heard’s sister claims Johnny Depp was ‘vehemently against’ his ex-wife working
Prince Harry ‘found something he lacked’ in Meghan Markle: Royal author

Prince Harry ‘found something he lacked’ in Meghan Markle: Royal author
Meghan Markle left Prince Harry ‘in a trance’ after first meeting: ‘Obsessed!’

Meghan Markle left Prince Harry ‘in a trance’ after first meeting: ‘Obsessed!’
Prince Charles 'would not' apologise for 'genocide, missing women' in Canada

Prince Charles 'would not' apologise for 'genocide, missing women' in Canada
Harry wanted to tell the world he is 'hero' with Meghan Markle peck: Expert

Harry wanted to tell the world he is 'hero' with Meghan Markle peck: Expert

Kate Middleton attends Buckingham garden party on behalf of the Queen: See

Kate Middleton attends Buckingham garden party on behalf of the Queen: See
Nick Cannon talks family planning amid plans for baby no. 8 birth

Nick Cannon talks family planning amid plans for baby no. 8 birth
Meghan Markle 'shot herself in the foot', will not go near William and Kate

Meghan Markle 'shot herself in the foot', will not go near William and Kate

Latest

view all