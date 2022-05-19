 
entertainment
Thursday May 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in 'nightmare situation with Netflix

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 19, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in nightmare situation with Netflix
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in 'nightmare situation with Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly at a 'make-or-break with Netflix' over in-house documentary ever since Pearl was cut from production.

Royal expert Daniela Elser made this claim in her new piece for news.com.au.

There, she wrote, “At first, it seemed like a match made in heaven: Oodles of lovely money for the Sussexes; having actual members of the royal family on the books for Netflix.”

“But nearly two years on and cracks are starting to show in this marriage with a new report claiming that the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London could be a make-or-break inflection point.”

“So far, the world has yet to see any glimpse of the Duke and Duchess’ producing prowess.”

“Of their two shows publicly greenlit by Netflix, Harry’s documentary Heart of Invictus was shooting up until last month (and may still be) and Meghan’s animated children’s series Pearl was axed last month as part of a series of high-profile cancellations.”

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard’s friend recalls Johnny Depp’s terrifying threat to his ex-wife

Amber Heard’s friend recalls Johnny Depp’s terrifying threat to his ex-wife
Amber Heard’s friend details horrifying encounter with ‘wasted and screaming’ Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s friend details horrifying encounter with ‘wasted and screaming’ Johnny Depp
Meghan Markle ‘can’t claim private life’ after claiming celebrity status

Meghan Markle ‘can’t claim private life’ after claiming celebrity status
Amber Heard's makeup artist reveals truth about actor’s injuries

Amber Heard's makeup artist reveals truth about actor’s injuries
Jennifer Lopez unveils first trailer of new Netflix documentary ‘Halftime’

Jennifer Lopez unveils first trailer of new Netflix documentary ‘Halftime’

Tristan Thompson took a jibe at Khloe Kardashian before paternity scandal?

Tristan Thompson took a jibe at Khloe Kardashian before paternity scandal?
Prince Harry faces backlash over his new series with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry faces backlash over his new series with Meghan Markle

Amber Heard’s sister claims Johnny Depp ‘joked about putting dog in microwave’

Amber Heard’s sister claims Johnny Depp ‘joked about putting dog in microwave’
Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘weird’ cravings posts spark pregnancy rumors

Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘weird’ cravings posts spark pregnancy rumors
Here’s how Prince William, Kate Middleton told Prince George he’ll be King

Here’s how Prince William, Kate Middleton told Prince George he’ll be King
Selena Gomez dishes on mental health in an empowering speech at White House

Selena Gomez dishes on mental health in an empowering speech at White House
Charlize Theron ‘hooking up’ with Halle Berry’s ex-Gabriel Aubry: Sources

Charlize Theron ‘hooking up’ with Halle Berry’s ex-Gabriel Aubry: Sources

Latest

view all