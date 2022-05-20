Amber Heard’s mocking videos reveals society’s ‘intolerance', says psychologist

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard’s defamation case is a hot topic these days, however, the viral response to the lawsuit revealed the prevalent misogyny in society, per psychologists.



According to The Independent report, the Aquaman actress has borne the brunt of netizens’ derision.

Interestingly, a lot of memes and videos have resurfaced online that ridicule Heard’s body language and facial expression while giving testimony at the stand.

Jessica Taylor, a prominent psychologist who specialises in sexual violence and victim-blaming, elaborated on the response to the Depp-Heard case online.

“The case has really brought out the worst in people and exposed the stark reality of contempt towards women as well as revealing the trivialisation of domestic violence,” she noted.

Since the defamation case has been televised like a “reality TV show or some sort of entertainment”, Taylor contended that the body language being used to either “condemn and scrutinise” Heard or “being used to defend and support” Depp.

Adding to this, Taylor explained that thousands of women, who have been subjected to domestic abuse, are “frightened by the way Amber has been pulled apart, mocked and humiliated”.

“The trial has fostered a sense of disbelief among these women as they realise that if that could happen to a millionaire actress with a legal team, anything could happen to them as just normal women trying to navigate a court process,” she remarked.

Taylor mentioned that “cruel memes regarding [the] actress” also shows that the “society doesn’t believe women, and never has”.

“This trial has in fact disclosed those real biases and lack of compassion still exist and motivate millions of people whilst they pretend to support victims and women,” concluded the psychologist.