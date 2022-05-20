 
entertainment
Friday May 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard’s mocking videos reveals society’s ‘intolerance', says psychologist

By
Web Desk

Friday May 20, 2022

Amber Heard’s mocking videos reveals society’s ‘intolerance, says psychologist

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard’s defamation case is a hot topic these days, however, the viral response to the lawsuit revealed the prevalent misogyny in society, per psychologists.

According to The Independent report, the Aquaman actress has borne the brunt of netizens’ derision.

Interestingly, a lot of memes and videos have resurfaced online that ridicule Heard’s body language and facial expression while giving testimony at the stand.

Jessica Taylor, a prominent psychologist who specialises in sexual violence and victim-blaming, elaborated on the response to the Depp-Heard case online.

“The case has really brought out the worst in people and exposed the stark reality of contempt towards women as well as revealing the trivialisation of domestic violence,” she noted.

Since the defamation case has been televised like a “reality TV show or some sort of entertainment”, Taylor contended that the body language being used to either “condemn and scrutinise” Heard or “being used to defend and support” Depp.

Amber Heard’s mocking videos reveals society’s ‘intolerance, says psychologist

Adding to this, Taylor explained that thousands of women, who have been subjected to domestic abuse, are “frightened by the way Amber has been pulled apart, mocked and humiliated”.

“The trial has fostered a sense of disbelief among these women as they realise that if that could happen to a millionaire actress with a legal team, anything could happen to them as just normal women trying to navigate a court process,” she remarked.

Taylor mentioned that “cruel memes regarding [the] actress” also shows that the “society doesn’t believe women, and never has”.

“This trial has in fact disclosed those real biases and lack of compassion still exist and motivate millions of people whilst they pretend to support victims and women,” concluded the psychologist. 

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Jessica Parker shares never-before-seen wedding invite on 25th anniversary

Sarah Jessica Parker shares never-before-seen wedding invite on 25th anniversary
Kate Middleton steals the limelight at premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Kate Middleton steals the limelight at premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Elon Musk accused of sexually harassing flight attendant amid Amber Heard romance

Elon Musk accused of sexually harassing flight attendant amid Amber Heard romance
Prince Harry told to always stay in US: 'He's yours, keep him, you've got him'

Prince Harry told to always stay in US: 'He's yours, keep him, you've got him'
Meghan Markle could control 'family drama' by being open to father about Harry

Meghan Markle could control 'family drama' by being open to father about Harry
Meghan Markle listed amongst 5 women who made royal men seem 'mad'

Meghan Markle listed amongst 5 women who made royal men seem 'mad'
Man accused in Dave Chappelle attack charged with attempted murder of roommate

Man accused in Dave Chappelle attack charged with attempted murder of roommate

Johnny Depp wanted Amber Heard’s sister to sign NDA after hitting her

Johnny Depp wanted Amber Heard’s sister to sign NDA after hitting her
Tom Cruise takes ‘big step’ with ex-girlfriend Hayley Atwell amid 'Mission Impossible' filming

Tom Cruise takes ‘big step’ with ex-girlfriend Hayley Atwell amid 'Mission Impossible' filming
Johnny Depp’s ‘hatred’ of Amber Heard’s career leaked by acting coach

Johnny Depp’s ‘hatred’ of Amber Heard’s career leaked by acting coach
Reason Queen was 'practically skipping' at Kate Middleton, Prince William wedding

Reason Queen was 'practically skipping' at Kate Middleton, Prince William wedding
Rihanna's ex Chris Brown dubbed ‘toxic’ after 'congratulating' her on birth of child

Rihanna's ex Chris Brown dubbed ‘toxic’ after 'congratulating' her on birth of child

Latest

view all