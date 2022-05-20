Prince Harry, Meghan Markle show attacked: ‘How far gone!’

Experts bash Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘fly on the wall show’ over ‘how far they’ve fallen’.

GB News presenter Patrick Christy made this claim only recently.

She began by dismantling the entire Sussex project and pointed out “how far they have fallen.”

“Look, the money's great and to be honest with you, I'd probably do absolutely anything for one hundred million dollars but it's a sign of how far they've fallen, certainty Harry anyway.”

She was also quoted saying, “It's really strange for a couple who wanted to find freedom and escape the public eye to sign up to be a show that essentially involved having a camera crew follow them around the whole time.”

“It's almost like they don't want privacy. It's almost like they just want to be rich and famous. They swapped the true high caliber class of the Royal Family for plastic novelty fakery.”

Before concluding the presenter also added, “The thing was, as well, the British public really loved Harry, like really genuinely loved him", adding "he has turned his back on that.”