 
entertainment
Friday May 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle show attacked: ‘How far gone!’

By
Web Desk

Friday May 20, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle show attacked: ‘How far gone!’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle show attacked: ‘How far gone!’

Experts bash Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘fly on the wall show’ over ‘how far they’ve fallen’.

GB News presenter Patrick Christy made this claim only recently.

She began by dismantling the entire Sussex project and pointed out “how far they have fallen.”

“Look, the money's great and to be honest with you, I'd probably do absolutely anything for one hundred million dollars but it's a sign of how far they've fallen, certainty Harry anyway.”

She was also quoted saying, “It's really strange for a couple who wanted to find freedom and escape the public eye to sign up to be a show that essentially involved having a camera crew follow them around the whole time.”

“It's almost like they don't want privacy. It's almost like they just want to be rich and famous. They swapped the true high caliber class of the Royal Family for plastic novelty fakery.”

Before concluding the presenter also added, “The thing was, as well, the British public really loved Harry, like really genuinely loved him", adding "he has turned his back on that.”

More From Entertainment:

Margot Robbie gears up to produce and star in Ocean's Eleven franchise's new film

Margot Robbie gears up to produce and star in Ocean's Eleven franchise's new film
‘Friends' star David Schwimmer almost snatched Will Smith's ‘Men in Black’ role

‘Friends' star David Schwimmer almost snatched Will Smith's ‘Men in Black’ role

Peek into Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy net worth

Peek into Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy net worth
Viola Davis recalls racial abuse when a director called her by his maid’s name

Viola Davis recalls racial abuse when a director called her by his maid’s name

Elvis Presley’s daughter, granddaughter watch her new biopic

Elvis Presley’s daughter, granddaughter watch her new biopic
Johnny Depp chats with fans as Captain Jack Sparrow outside court, video goes viral

Johnny Depp chats with fans as Captain Jack Sparrow outside court, video goes viral

Amber Heard rejected Brody Jenner for famous director: ‘I’m gonna be movie star’

Amber Heard rejected Brody Jenner for famous director: ‘I’m gonna be movie star’
Elon Musk denies sexual harassment claims when he was dating Amber Heard

Elon Musk denies sexual harassment claims when he was dating Amber Heard
Anne Hathaway talks about her ethereal white dress at Cannes Film Festival Debut

Anne Hathaway talks about her ethereal white dress at Cannes Film Festival Debut
Harry Styles reveals fans helped him find the Gucci ring he lost at Coachella

Harry Styles reveals fans helped him find the Gucci ring he lost at Coachella

Prince Charles flaunts his dance moves on final leg of Canada tour

Prince Charles flaunts his dance moves on final leg of Canada tour
Kylie Jenner misses body part in epic photoshop fail, fans in splits: Photo

Kylie Jenner misses body part in epic photoshop fail, fans in splits: Photo

Latest

view all