Dove Cameron shares a glimpse into her studio time post emotional ‘identity’ post

It’s a time for healing!

Dove Cameron shared a glimpse into her studio time on TikTok Thursday night as she continues to record new music just days.

As the short clip starts, fans see a close-up of Cameron wearing a headset and beginning to vocalize. The camera then pans to a friend who jokes with the Descendents star that she has an NPR voice on.

The Boyfriend singer, 26, then shares a shot of someone working at a computer appearing to mix an audio track.

"Studio time is healing time," the actress captioned the video.





The video follows an emotion-filled day as Cameron attended The Cameron Boyce Foundation's Inaugural Cam for a Cause Gala on Wednesday in honor of her late friend and costar.

Boyce died at age 20 in July 2019 after suffering a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy.

Cameron opened up to PEOPLE about the actor's lasting impact on her life while at the event.

Cameron said it was "highly emotional" to attend the event, which was organized in support of the Cameron Boyce Foundation's mission of curing epilepsy through funding research, education and awareness.



Earlier Cameron shared a touching post on Instagram detailing her struggles with "the concept of self, my inner relationship to who i know myself to be and my outer perceivable self who i feel i have never known but other people seem to."