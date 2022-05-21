Amber Heard talks of daughter Oonagh Paige Heard in Johnny Depp court case

Amber Heard takes the internet by surprise with mentions of her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard during her testimony against Johnny Depp.

Her testimony included a short but heart-tugging mention of her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard during her time on the stand.

At the time, she was quoted saying, “I want to move on with my life. I have a baby. I have to move on.”

“I want to move on, and I want Johnny to move on too,” she also added before concluding.





Who is Oonagh Paige Heard’s father?

While Amber has decided to conceal the identity of her daughter’s father, she did spill a few details during a candid Instagram post.

It read, “Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

She also added at the time, “A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business.”

Before concluding she admitted, “I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

