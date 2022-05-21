 
entertainment
Saturday May 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard caught lying under oath during Johnny Depp court case?

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 21, 2022

Amber Heard caught lying under oath during Johnny Depp court case?
Amber Heard caught lying under oath during Johnny Depp court case?

Amber Heard’s defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp has reportedly made a startling revelation about lies under oath.

Reportedly, some of Amber Heard’s statements regarding the divorce settlement payment to charity propose falsehood.

Some find this discrepancy to be a ‘controversy’ that may follow the actor for the rest of her career.

This claim comes after Marca revealed the star seems to have lied, while under oath.

The alleged lie is in relation to her promise of donating her entire divorce settlement to charity.


Did Amber Heard lie under oath?

She seems to have blamed her ex-husband, Johnny Depp for her failure to pay the settlement and said she will start once “he stops suing.”

However, after she was caught publically speaking about the donation which hasn't happened, on RTL Late Night, Ms Heard came under scrutiny.

For those unversed, the initial promise was made while the Aquaman star was still under oath, during the 2020 wife-beater case in the UK.

However, it appears she lied over the fact, and has only given 1.3 million of the 3.5 million promised to her charities of choice. 

To make matters worse, most of this amount was donated by her ex-husband Johnny Depp and Elon Musk.

After being caught in the lie, as well as under threat of legal trouble, Ms Heard also released a statement to set the record straight and admitted. “I have every intention of keeping all my promises. I would love for him to stop suing me so I can do it.”

More From Entertainment:

Britons party for the Queen - but not the monarchy

Britons party for the Queen - but not the monarchy
Johnny Depp’s lawyer reacts to ‘lifetime’ Twitter ban amid defamation lawsuit

Johnny Depp’s lawyer reacts to ‘lifetime’ Twitter ban amid defamation lawsuit
Johnny Depp revealed his crush after divorce with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp revealed his crush after divorce with Amber Heard
Scott Disick, Kanye West likely to miss Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Italy

Scott Disick, Kanye West likely to miss Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Italy
Tristan Thompson takes up daddy duties as Khloé Kardashian jets off to Kourtney's wedding

Tristan Thompson takes up daddy duties as Khloé Kardashian jets off to Kourtney's wedding
Angelina Jolie predictions about Johnny Depp, Amber Heard come true?

Angelina Jolie predictions about Johnny Depp, Amber Heard come true?
Amber Heard ‘has no clue’ if she’s still in ‘Aquman 2’ after final cuts

Amber Heard ‘has no clue’ if she’s still in ‘Aquman 2’ after final cuts
Chris Evans laughs off Lizzo's offer to collaborate on her new album

Chris Evans laughs off Lizzo's offer to collaborate on her new album
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued dire warning as Netflix

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued dire warning as Netflix
Johnny Depp's fans bring alpacas outside court amid Amber Heard trial: Here’s why

Johnny Depp's fans bring alpacas outside court amid Amber Heard trial: Here’s why
Amber Heard sister 'encouraged' Johnny Depp to hit actress over text: 'I was joking'

Amber Heard sister 'encouraged' Johnny Depp to hit actress over text: 'I was joking'
Amber Heard was nearly recast in ‘Aquaman 2’ for bad chemistry with Jason Momoa

Amber Heard was nearly recast in ‘Aquaman 2’ for bad chemistry with Jason Momoa

Latest

view all