Johnny Depp revealed his crush after divorce with Amber Heard

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp had once disclosed his celebrity crush to Ellen DeGeneres, leaving fans in fits.



In an interview with comedian, host and actress Ellen DeGeneres back in 2017, a year after his divorce from Heard, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor had disclosed that he once had a crush on actress Carol Channing, a prominent Broadway star from the mid 20th century.

When the host accused Johnny Depp he was not answering the question honestly, the actor insisted his first crush was, indeed, Carol Channing.

Depp’s interview has resurfaced amid his ongoing defamation suit against former wife Amber Heard.

The three-time Oscar nominee, and Heard met in 2009 on the set of The Rum Diary and were married in February 2015. Their divorce was finalized two years later.