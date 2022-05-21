 
entertainment
Saturday May 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise’s appearance on Cannes’ red carpet sparks shoe insole rumors

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 21, 2022

Tom Cruise’s appearance on Cannes’ red carpet sparks shoe insole rumors
Tom Cruise’s appearance on Cannes’ red carpet sparks shoe insole rumors 

Hollywood star Tom Cruise made his red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival for the first time in three decades.

The actor greeted fans ahead of the premiere of his latest film Top Gun: Maverick with his costar Jennifer Connelly.

However, the Mission Impossible actor’s recent appearance at the festival has sparked speculation that he was wearing lifts in his shoes.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the difference in Cruise’s height when he walked the red carpet beside the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, who also attended his film’s premiere.

Fans believe that the Jack Reacher actor wore shoes with insoles placed inside to gain extra height.

Meanwhile, the American Made star has sparked rumors of a brand new romance alongside a British star. An insider revealed, “A few weeks ago, he was introduced to a beautiful British actress and was instantly hooked.”

More From Entertainment:

Doja Cat reveals she is taking a hiatus from singing due to tonsil surgery

Doja Cat reveals she is taking a hiatus from singing due to tonsil surgery
Royal Family ‘being targeted’ by 170 ‘dangerous’ stalkers

Royal Family ‘being targeted’ by 170 ‘dangerous’ stalkers
Johnny Depp deserves ‘compassion’: defends women's abuse charity

Johnny Depp deserves ‘compassion’: defends women's abuse charity

Amber Heard believes Johnny Depp is the bigger star

Amber Heard believes Johnny Depp is the bigger star
Queen’s jubilee brings joy to people of Falklands: Residents of Stanley to party with penguins

Queen’s jubilee brings joy to people of Falklands: Residents of Stanley to party with penguins
Prince Harry’s blasted for making ‘gross and sinister insult’ at Queen

Prince Harry’s blasted for making ‘gross and sinister insult’ at Queen
Tom Cruise buddies up to Prince William, Kate to get his film 'royal stamp of approval'

Tom Cruise buddies up to Prince William, Kate to get his film 'royal stamp of approval'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘abusing royal ties’ for ‘personal gain’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘abusing royal ties’ for ‘personal gain’
Travis Barker’s ex-wife pens 'hope you heal' ahead of Kourtney Kardashian wedding

Travis Barker’s ex-wife pens 'hope you heal' ahead of Kourtney Kardashian wedding
Ryan Reynolds reminisces how his brothers 'backed him up' against their dad

Ryan Reynolds reminisces how his brothers 'backed him up' against their dad
Queen ‘fed up’ of ‘disrespectful’ royal visits: report

Queen ‘fed up’ of ‘disrespectful’ royal visits: report
Britons party for the Queen - but not the monarchy

Britons party for the Queen - but not the monarchy

Latest

view all