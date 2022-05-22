Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘complete changed tide of relationship’

Experts have just broken down the transfer of power between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Body language expert Judi James made this claim during her interview with The Mirror.

“I think the tide has completely changed,” she began by admitting.

“Now [Meghan] seems to have taken a much more vulnerable Harry back to the U.S. with her and she seems to be more in the role of rescuer and protector with him.”

She also added, “[Meghan’s] used to being in front of the cameras she’s an actress but to Harry, this is a whole new world that he’s being judged by and being asked to perform.”