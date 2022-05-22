 
Sunday May 22 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s rumoured real father is Diana’s ex-lover? Evidence explained

Web Desk

Sunday May 22, 2022

Prince Harry may not be the son of Prince Charles, with some conspiracy theorists staunchly believing that he is actually the son of Diana and her ex-lover James Hewitt. But who is Hewitt?

According to The Daily Star, while the theory was debunked by Hewitt himself, it actually arose from reports of Diana seeing Hewitt while still being married to Prince Charles.

According to reports, Hewitt and Diana started their affair sometime in 1986 when he was asked to provide riding lessons to the Princess as part of the Household Cavalry. Their romance reportedly lasted well into 1991.

After their affair was corroborated and made public by Princess Diana herself in 1995, rumours about Hewitt being the real father of Prince Harry kicked off.

However, as pointed out by The Daily Star, perhaps the most important denial came from Hewitt himself, who said that he wasn’t acquainted with Diana when she conceived Harry in 1984.

Another important evidence to overthrow the conspiracy came when a photographer shared a 1957 photo of the late Prince Philip, Harry’s grandfather, which highlighted the resemblance between them.

After the photo was shared online, royal fans flooded the comments, with one saying: “For anyone saying Harry is not Charles’s son, he looks exactly like Philip here!”

Another said I thought it was Harry,” and another commented: “This is the first time that I saw Prince Harry looks like his grandfather.”

Even Sarah Ferguson, Harry’s aunt and the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, slammed the theories last year, saying that she was “sick of hearing the rumours that James Hewitt is Prince Harry's real dad.”

A royal insider quoted her saying: “Fergie is nothing short of exasperated that this story crops up every few years. It frustrates her to let this go on, which is why she broke ranks. She’s sick of hearing it.”

Sarah was known to be close friends with Diana, her sister-in-law.

Cannes favourite returns to show horror of ‘human animals’

Johnny Depp backed by therapist once exposed for his 'affairs with vulnerable women'

Kate Middleton’s ‘Top Gun’ premiere dress sets internet searches ablaze

Khloé Kardashian shares glimpse from Kourtney and Travis’ lavish pre-wedding lunch

Amber Heard’s lawyer repeats ‘I’m trying’ as she looks defeated in Johnny Depp trial

Real reason why Prince Harry, Meghan refused ‘Earl’ title for Archie

Amber Heard’s lawyer talks Johnny Depp’s innocence as ‘domestic abuse survivor’?

Kim Kardashian gushes over Pete Davidson as he bids farewell to 'Saturday Night Live'

Prince Harry ‘won’t stop sharing his truth’ despite stepping down

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to deliver acting performance at Queen Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth’s pet passions to take centre stage in Jubilee parade

Kylie Jenner let her baby son’s name slip? Here’s what fans think

