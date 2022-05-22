 
entertainment
Sunday May 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears drops scathing video to expose former therapists over forced therapy

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 22, 2022

Britney Spears drops scathing video to expose former therapists over forced therapy
Britney Spears drops scathing video to expose former therapists over forced therapy

Britney Spears filmed a scathing video to take a jibe at her former therapists and family for making her take '840 hours' of therapy sessions during her conservatorship.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Toxic singer penned down a note to expose her therapists and family.

“After doing exactly 840 hours of unwanted therapy in a (expletive) chair … this is my message to all my therapists and people who took my money..” she captioned the video clip.

“I guess I’m a scholar at this point… again to my family who condoned this torture … I will say till the day I die … go to hell !!! And if you think I’m lying or g or that's impossible to do … do your research !!!!” she added.

“Pssss is it awkward or uncomfortable to watch this video ???? GOOD,” her post read.

Britney Spears drops scathing video to expose former therapists over forced therapy

Meanwhile, the video showed Spears reciting lines of her therapists as she went on to say, “I'm just so happy you're able to make it back here today and do therapy again.”

“How have you been? Um, it's so good to see that little face of yours,” she continued. 

More From Entertainment:

Simon Cowell appears on 'BGT' with a broken arm after e-bike crash

Simon Cowell appears on 'BGT' with a broken arm after e-bike crash
Meghan Markle, sister Samantha defamation case takes a fresh twist

Meghan Markle, sister Samantha defamation case takes a fresh twist
Royal Family ‘frightened’ by Prince Harry’s potential leaks

Royal Family ‘frightened’ by Prince Harry’s potential leaks
Donald Trump takes swipe at Amber Heard, Johnny Depp: ‘What a lovely couple!’

Donald Trump takes swipe at Amber Heard, Johnny Depp: ‘What a lovely couple!’
Prince William, Harry’s bodyguard had ‘grave warning’ to replacement

Prince William, Harry’s bodyguard had ‘grave warning’ to replacement
Harry Styles supports Ukraine, sings ‘Sign of the Time’ during NYC concert

Harry Styles supports Ukraine, sings ‘Sign of the Time’ during NYC concert
‘Irrelevant’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not the power couple they think'

‘Irrelevant’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'not the power couple they think'
Kourtney Kardashian planning ‘dramatic entrance’ at castle wedding to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian planning ‘dramatic entrance’ at castle wedding to Travis Barker
Queen’s health forces Palace to draw up contingency plans for Jubilee: Details

Queen’s health forces Palace to draw up contingency plans for Jubilee: Details
Courtney Love hails Johnny Depp for ‘saving her life’

Courtney Love hails Johnny Depp for ‘saving her life’
Cannes favourite returns to show horror of ‘human animals’

Cannes favourite returns to show horror of ‘human animals’
Johnny Depp backed by therapist once exposed for his 'affairs with vulnerable women'

Johnny Depp backed by therapist once exposed for his 'affairs with vulnerable women'

Latest

view all