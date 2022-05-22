Britney Spears drops scathing video to expose former therapists over forced therapy

Britney Spears filmed a scathing video to take a jibe at her former therapists and family for making her take '840 hours' of therapy sessions during her conservatorship.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Toxic singer penned down a note to expose her therapists and family.

“After doing exactly 840 hours of unwanted therapy in a (expletive) chair … this is my message to all my therapists and people who took my money..” she captioned the video clip.

“I guess I’m a scholar at this point… again to my family who condoned this torture … I will say till the day I die … go to hell !!! And if you think I’m lying or g or that's impossible to do … do your research !!!!” she added.

“Pssss is it awkward or uncomfortable to watch this video ???? GOOD,” her post read.

Meanwhile, the video showed Spears reciting lines of her therapists as she went on to say, “I'm just so happy you're able to make it back here today and do therapy again.”

“How have you been? Um, it's so good to see that little face of yours,” she continued.