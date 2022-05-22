'Marilyn Manson video ‘demolished’ Amber Heard’s abuse allegations against Johnny Depp'

Johnny Depp’s lawyer has claimed that video taken by Marilyn Manson “demolished” Amber Heard’s allegations that she was abused by her ex-husband.

Adam Waldman, who worked on and off on Depp’s legal team since October 2016, has testified that he believed that pictures and videos that rock star Mr Manson sent to him help to disprove Ms Heard’s accusations about one alleged violent incident that took place on Thanksgiving 2013.



Adam Waldman worked on and off on Depp’s legal team since October 2016. His testimony was played during the former couple’s high-stakes defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia on Thursday.

The attorney, who was banned from Twitter for violating its privacy policy, insisted that he has “seen things that show [Ms Heard’s] statements to be false”.

“As to that incident – Thanksgiving, perhaps 2013 – I think those videos and photographs demolished her claim,” he testified.



Waldman appears to be referring to video from Thanksgiving 2015 which was played during Mr Depp’s UK libel case against a publication – which he lost.

In the UK case, the court was shown footage of Mr Manson, Ms Heard’s father David and Mr Depp’s son Jack joking around at the gathering in Los Angeles.

In the video, Mr Manson joked that Ms Heard’s father was “a monster” before David began chasing Jack.

Depp’s legal team claimed at the UK case that the video showed “a happy family event” – and so cast doubt on Ms Heard’s version of events from that day.

Heard has claimed that the couple got into a fight that day, where Mr Depp ripped her shirt, threw her across the room and hurled glass at her.

Manson was mentioned earlier on in the defamation trial, when Mr Depp testified that he had taken drugs with the rock star. The Pirates actor told the court that he once gave Mr Manson a pill so that he would stop talking so much.

