Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding: Alabama Barker shares photos

Monday May 23 2022
Monday May 23, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian wore a traditional bridal attire to marry Travis Barker in Italy on Sunday.

The American TV personality, 43, looked gorgeous as she donned a beautiful Dolce & Gabbana dress and veil for her wedding to Travis Barker in Portofino.

Week after marrying the drummer at a Santa Barbara courthouse, Kourtney said “I do” to the drummer once more in a lavish ceremony in Italy over the weekend — this time wearing more traditional bridal attire.

The 43-year-old walked down the aisle at Castello Brown wearing a stunning gown and veil, with glam makeup and sheer gloves. While, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, looked dapper in a black suit.

The ceremony took place at the L'Ulivetta seaside compound owned by fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, whose designs have been worn by the bride and her famous family members throughout the multi-day festivities.

Barker's daughter, Alabama, shared footage from the outdoor ceremony. The photos show Kardashian wearing a white lace minidress — presumably designed by Dolce & Gabbana — paired with sheer white opera-length gloves and a lengthy train embroidered with an image of the Virgin Mary.

In the pictures, Kourtney and Barker can be seen kneeling on ornate red and gold cushions during the ceremony, which featured an opulent gold and red floral altar.

Machine Gun Kelly, Mark Hoppus were among the guests. They were reportedly whisked to the wedding venue via speedboats decked out with Bocelli has been tapped to perform at the nuptials.

