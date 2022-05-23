 
entertainment
Kim Kardashian channels gothic glam in black gown for Kourtney’s wedding: pics

Kim Kardashian channels gothic glam in black gown for Kourtney’s wedding: pics

Kim Kardashian left the onlooker jaw-dropped as the diva arrived in a black lace gown at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s third wedding.

The couple, who have already tied the knot couple of times before in an official and unofficial ceremony, decided to take the blessings of their loved ones.

The lovebirds held a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy on Sunday where almost who Kardashian-Jenner clan was present.

However, the 41-year-old Kim stole the spotlight in her body-hugging gothic glam dress, featuring long sleeves, and the diva complimented her look with an oversized cross necklace.

The Skims mogul tied her newly-dyed blond hair in a bun as she walked hand-in-hand with her firstborn North.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian also attended the ceremony along with their momager Kris Jenner who appeared as a proud mother to watch her daughter walk down the aisle.

Meanwhile, the new bride was also accompanied by her children Mason, Penelope and Reign.

The Blink-182 drummer’s kids Landon and Alabama were also present on the occasion.

"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," a source told PEOPLE. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited." 

