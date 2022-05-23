 
Here's how Kim Kardashian kept Pete Davidson close amid Kourtney's wedding

Kim Kardashian didn’t let the distance come in between her love for Pete Davidson as the diva flew off to Italy to attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding while Pete Davidson stayed back in New York.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old reality star dropped a photo of her long pink nails on Sunday. 

However, it was a crystal engraved ‘P’ on her nails that caught fans’ attention which appeared to be an ode to the 28-year-old rapper.

Taking to the comment section, fans showered love over the sweet gesture of the Skims mogul with one fan writing, “Okay this is adorable” while another fan commented, “You love you some Pete Davidson.”

Meanwhile, the comic is garnering farewell wishes from his fans as Pete announced quitting the famed Saturday Night Live.

Taking to the Facebook-owned platform, Pete penned a length noted on the occasion. “It’s crazy to think that today I’ll be doing my last one,” he expressed.

“When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don’t but especially back then. I wasn’t a sketch performer I was just a stand-up,” he continued.

"I got to share so much with this audience and grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times,” he added.

“I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. I'm so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them.” 

