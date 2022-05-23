 
Amber Heard 'used' personal assistant's sexual violence's story for her own?

Amber Heard’s former personal assistant Kate James accused the actor of copying her sexual violence story for her own experiences was a survivor herself.

During her cross-examination, James said that she’s not under any influence of Johnny Depp or his team.

“I'm a sexual violence survivor and that's very, very serious to take that stance if you are not one and I am one. That's the reason I'm here, because I take offense,” she said.

"Because Ms. Heard referred to a conversation we had about me being violently raped at machete point in Brazil and she used it as her own story."

"She referred directly to a violent rape that occurred to me 26 years ago and she twisted it into her own story and she used it for her own use,” she added.

James also revealed that the Aquaman actor would send her “drunk text messages between the hours of two and four in the morning on a regular basis ... on an almost daily basis." 

