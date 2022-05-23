 
Meghan Markle kisses Prince Harry as crowd cheers them on at polo match: Watch

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made for a fitting Hollywood couple on Sunday as they hosted a special charity polo match and engaged in some royal PDA while at it!

According to Hello magazine, Meghan turned up to the match looking like a classic Hollywood diva in white shorts, a polka-dotted blouse and a large black hat.

She also went for a bold makeup look for the event, hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Los Padres polo team, with a red lip and wavy hair flowing around her shoulders.

While the couple managed to raise quite some money, Prince Harry’s team, Los Padres, also emerged as the winners, prompting Meghan to not only present him with a trophy but also a sweet congratulatory kiss!

According to reports, the couple were cheered on as they stood on the podium and kissed and later hugged each other tenderly.

Photos from the event were shared by Amanda Nguyen, the founder of non-profit org Rise, who wrote: “Thank you Prince Harry and Meghan for this lovely invite to tomorrow's charity polo match. Looking forward to it tomorrow! Also, admittedly excited to wear a hat for the dress code.”

However, the post has since been deleted.

