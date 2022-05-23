Jennifer Aniston shares ‘delicious’ new product from Vital Proteins brand

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston is enjoying the delicious taste of Vital Proteins’ latest product in the latest video, shared on her Instagram handle.

The Friends alum, 53, who has been associated with the Vital Proteins brand as the chief creative officer for a long-time, shared the latest product with her fans and followers on the platform.





In the video, the Good Morning starlet can be seen sporting a casual look as she introduces a new protein bar saying, “this is Vital Proteins protein bar that I helped create, which was very exciting.”

Earlier this month, the Murder Mystery actress shared, “I spent the last year collaborating closely with the Vital Proteins team on this new bar collection, helping to handpick the ingredients and flavors that I love.”

“I can't wait for people to try them out," said Aniston.