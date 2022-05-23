 
entertainment
Monday May 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker stun as they make first public appearance since Italian wedding

By
Web Desk

Monday May 23, 2022

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian leaped into the Mediterranean as the newlyweds made their first public appearance since marrying in Portofino this weekend.

The newlyweds stunned fans with their unexpected adventure since exchanging vows over the weekend.

Kourtney and Travis enjoyed their first formal life by leaping into the Mediterranean from the deck of their luxury yacht during a picturesque cruise as they venturing out on Monday morning. 

The lovebirds caught the eye in a fitted black minidress while gingerly descending a steep coastal path with Travis, who held her hand as they made their way towards their waiting tender boat. 

There were no signs of weariness as Kourtney and Travis settled down for a trip across the Italian Riviera - the couple's first public act as a married couple.

