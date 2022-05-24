Piers Morgan defends Prince Harry and Meghan in Prince Andrew row

Outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan appeared to defend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as he blasted Prince Andrew, accusing him of trying to "weasel his way" back into public life.



The former Good Morning presenter spoke in favour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during his TalkTV show, Uncensored on Monday evening.



Speaking to royal editor Katie Nicholl and socialite Lady Colin Campbell, the broadcaster slammed Prince Andrew for his involvement in recent royal events and his speculated involvement in the Queen's upcoming jubilee celebrations.

The 57-year-old claimed Meghan and Harry's actions "pale into insignificance" in comparison with allegations against Prince Andrew and his recent court settlement.



"Is Prince Andrew trying to weasel his way back into the Royal Family and public?" Piers asked.



He continued: "Katie, this does grate on me, I have to say.

"I think if you're going to pay a woman a rumoured $11million to make a sex abuse case go away, having said you're going to fight it all the way to clear your name and then you just cave - I don't think you're entitled to just slither back into public life."

"I agree with you," the Vanity Fair editor replied. "I think it's time for him to go away, actually in the same way that that settlement just kind of struck it all out."

She added: "The dignified and respectful thing to do for the Queen and for the Royal Family is to bow out gracefully, as gracefully as you possibly can.



"It has been a spectacular fall from Andrew, he doesn't have his title, doesn't have his honorary titles, doesn't represent the Queen, doesn't carry out official duties.

"I think it's very difficult then to reconcile seeing him on a public stage.

"I know these events essentially can be seen as private events, the garter is privately bestowed, it's the highest order the Queen can give.

"This is once again going to distract from all of this and a lot of people will be thinking 'why?'



"And I know the American audience that I write for, every time the Queen is seen with Andrew, it troubles them."

"It does," Piers commented. "And also, they also think, quite rightly, that... well I'll come to Lady Colin Campbell now.

"First of all, good evening to you - I do think that, for example, we give Meghan and Harry a hard time."