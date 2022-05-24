 
entertainment
Tuesday May 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle shows 'control' over Harry with kiss in a room full of 'macho men'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 24, 2022

Meghan Markle kiss for Prince Harry shows control in a room full of macho men
Meghan Markle kiss for Prince Harry shows 'control' in a room full of 'macho men'

Meghan Markle kiss for Prince Harry at the Lisle Nixon Memorial was nothing less than an unnecessary show of affection, says body language expert.

The couple participated and won the game of polo at Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in California and as a celebration, both the duke and duchess of Sussex engaged in a lip lock for the spectators.

Although the gesture was visibly sweet, body language expert Jud James confesses it looked "totally out of place."

She explained: "Meghan is in complete ‘command, control and steer’ mood with this congratulatory kiss at polo.

"Previously the couple’s signature handclasp with meshed fingers and Harry’s glances of appreciation and Meghan’s smile responses showed their usual high levels of affection and, of course, polo is the traditional peacocking sport for royal males who get to show off their dashing bravado in the saddle as well as their muscles in those romantic white jodhpurs, but for the winner’s kiss here there was still a level of caution from Meghan.

"As Harry leans in with all his customary keenness for some intimacy signalling, Meghan places two hands up to his face in what looks like a bit of a steering and restraining gesture.

"The reason why looks pretty obvious. Meghan’s wide-brimmed hat, giant shades and red lipstick would all form a tactical nightmare for anything more passionate than a peck on the cheek.

"Even with this carefully-planted cheek kiss, it appears Meghan needs to check her hat and her shades afterwards, laughing as she shares the moment with her husband.

"Even with all her carefulness though she is still left wiping lipstick off Harry’s face afterwards in a very sweet gesture that nevertheless looks rather out of place in the rather macho-infused line-up of Harry’s team of polo players."

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp LIST of drugs out in court by psychiatrist: Read Here

Johnny Depp LIST of drugs out in court by psychiatrist: Read Here
Kourtney Kardashian 'mocking' Catholics with 'disrespectful' wedding outfit

Kourtney Kardashian 'mocking' Catholics with 'disrespectful' wedding outfit
Johnny Depp 'not coming back' to witness box after 'irrelevant' testimony: Heard source

Johnny Depp 'not coming back' to witness box after 'irrelevant' testimony: Heard source
Kourtney Kardashian CHANGES maiden name on Instagram: See Photo

Kourtney Kardashian CHANGES maiden name on Instagram: See Photo
Rihanna 'barely' leaves son alone, enjoys 'quiet time' with baby

Rihanna 'barely' leaves son alone, enjoys 'quiet time' with baby
Brooklyn Beckham showers Nicola Peltz with FLOWERS during a trip to farmers' market

Brooklyn Beckham showers Nicola Peltz with FLOWERS during a trip to farmers' market

Piers Morgan defends Prince Harry and Meghan in Prince Andrew row

Piers Morgan defends Prince Harry and Meghan in Prince Andrew row
Johnny Depp’s mangled finger story ‘has flaws', claims surgeon

Johnny Depp’s mangled finger story ‘has flaws', claims surgeon
Julia Fox and other celebrities show support for Amber Heard amid defamation lawsuit

Julia Fox and other celebrities show support for Amber Heard amid defamation lawsuit
Katie Price to appear before court tomorrow over another driving offence

Katie Price to appear before court tomorrow over another driving offence
Kanye West breaks Instagram silence with strange post amid Kourtney-Barker Italian wedding

Kanye West breaks Instagram silence with strange post amid Kourtney-Barker Italian wedding
'Can't Help Falling In Love': Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker enjoy romantic dance at reception

'Can't Help Falling In Love': Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker enjoy romantic dance at reception

Latest

view all