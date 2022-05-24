 
entertainment
Tuesday May 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry to put on 'brave face' in UK: 'Father is sad, brother is angry'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 24, 2022

Prince Harry to put on brave face in UK: Father is sad, brother is angry
Prince Harry to put on 'brave face' in UK: 'Father is sad, brother is angry'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will arrive in UK to receive a cold welcome from senior royals, says expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are excited to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, will face roadblocks on the way.

Speaking to the Telegraph, royal commentator Camilla Tominey said: “I don't know what the Cambridges (Prince William and Kate Middleton) are thinking about them being at the Platinum Jubilee right now because we know that relations between both couples still remain quite distant.

"Of course, Prince Charles, the only emotions that have ever been used by him and his people about how he's reacted to things like the Oprah interview are sadness rather than anger.

"So, Dad is sad. I think his brother is angry and sad.

"But as was the case with Prince Philip's funeral, brave faces will be put on proceedings.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have thrown shade at the royal family time and again since they left UK in 2020. Speaking to Oprah in 2021, Meghan accused The Firm of being racist towards her and son Archie.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle angry her fun side is called 'trashy', but royals are 'praised'

Meghan Markle angry her fun side is called 'trashy', but royals are 'praised'
Prince Andrew visits Queen REGULARLY in bid to change fate before Platinum Jubilee

Prince Andrew visits Queen REGULARLY in bid to change fate before Platinum Jubilee
Bill Cosby assault case starts in California

Bill Cosby assault case starts in California
Johnny Depp’s security guard breaks into laughter in court, video goes viral

Johnny Depp’s security guard breaks into laughter in court, video goes viral
Amber Heard, Johnny Depp trial: Courtney Love retracts her comments

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp trial: Courtney Love retracts her comments
Ellen DeGeneres accidently reveals Jennifer Lawrence's baby’s gender

Ellen DeGeneres accidently reveals Jennifer Lawrence's baby’s gender

Liam Payne, Maya Henry call it quits a year after reconciliation

Liam Payne, Maya Henry call it quits a year after reconciliation
Johnny Depp allegations against Amber Heard rejected

Johnny Depp allegations against Amber Heard rejected

Queen Elizabeth eases public concerns about her health with latest move

Queen Elizabeth eases public concerns about her health with latest move
Meghan Markle shows 'control' over Harry with kiss in a room full of 'macho men'

Meghan Markle shows 'control' over Harry with kiss in a room full of 'macho men'
Johnny Depp LIST of drugs out in court by psychiatrist: Read Here

Johnny Depp LIST of drugs out in court by psychiatrist: Read Here
Kourtney Kardashian 'mocking' Catholics with 'disrespectful' wedding outfit

Kourtney Kardashian 'mocking' Catholics with 'disrespectful' wedding outfit

Latest

view all