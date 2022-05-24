 
entertainment
Tuesday May 24 2022
Liam Payne's new girlfriend revealed after split from Maya Henry: see pics

Tuesday May 24, 2022

Liam Payne’s new rumoured love interest has become the talk of the town as the One Director alum stepped out in the city with a new ladylove on Monday following his split from fiancée Maya Henry.

According to Daily Mail, the British singer was spotted linking arms with the ‘attractive brunette’ who has been identified as Aliana Mawla.

As per the pics shared by the outlet, the couple was spotted at Heathrow airport after shirtless Payne’s video created massive buzz on social media.

Meanwhile, the publication also reported that the former lovebirds parted ways indefinitely last month after calling off their engagement in 2021.

“Liam and Maya are no longer together and split up for good over a month ago,” the insider told the outlet. “Maya’s comments referring to Liam as her fiancé are untrue and very misleading.” 

