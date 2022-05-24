 
entertainment
Tuesday May 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp lookalikes go viral on TikTok with hilarious video: Watch

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 24, 2022

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp lookalikes go viral on TikTok with hilarious video: Watch
Amber Heard, Johnny Depp lookalikes go viral on TikTok with hilarious video: Watch

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp doppelgangers are going viral on TikTok.

In a video, that has now garnered thousands of views TikToker Alexandra is spotted sharing that people think she looks like Heard.

“People told me I look like Amber Heard before, but ever since the trial started, things have escalated,” says Alexandra.

The social media star is then thrown a tomato by her neighbour, in a bid to bash her for looking like the Aquaman star.

Shane, on the other hand, is a Johnny Depp lookalike, gets praises as he walks out of his home.

“We love you, Johnny!” a bystander yells.

“Everything you say is perfect!” another person fawns.

The clip is intended to parody the different reactions Depp and Heard receive as they leave the courtroom in Virginia each day.

More From Entertainment:

Ashton Kutcher gives hilarious reaction to Mila Kunis’ inclusion in Time's 100 list

Ashton Kutcher gives hilarious reaction to Mila Kunis’ inclusion in Time's 100 list
Ukrainian filmmaker Loznitsa plans documentary on Russia invasion

Ukrainian filmmaker Loznitsa plans documentary on Russia invasion
Johnny Depp may have ‘narcissistic traits’: testifies psychiatrist

Johnny Depp may have ‘narcissistic traits’: testifies psychiatrist
Khloe Kardashian makes fun of her love life post solo appearance at Kourtney's wedding

Khloe Kardashian makes fun of her love life post solo appearance at Kourtney's wedding

Pete Davidson paid 'crazy' money for Kim Kardashian, Kanye West dinner: Watch hilarious clip

Pete Davidson paid 'crazy' money for Kim Kardashian, Kanye West dinner: Watch hilarious clip
London’s rail line named after Queen Elizabeth finally opens

London’s rail line named after Queen Elizabeth finally opens
Priyanka Chopra’s birthday surprise leaves her manager overwhelmed: Pics

Priyanka Chopra’s birthday surprise leaves her manager overwhelmed: Pics
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz ‘didn’t get along’ when they first met

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz ‘didn’t get along’ when they first met
Johnny Depp finds a lover amid Amber Heard defamation trial

Johnny Depp finds a lover amid Amber Heard defamation trial
Meghan, Harry branded 'clowns' in US, most Californians 'have no idea' who they are

Meghan, Harry branded 'clowns' in US, most Californians 'have no idea' who they are
Liam Payne’s new girlfriend revealed after split from Maya Henry: see pics

Liam Payne’s new girlfriend revealed after split from Maya Henry: see pics
Meghan Markle angry her fun side is called 'trashy', but royals are 'praised'

Meghan Markle angry her fun side is called 'trashy', but royals are 'praised'

Latest

view all