Amber Heard, Johnny Depp lookalikes go viral on TikTok with hilarious video: Watch

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp doppelgangers are going viral on TikTok.

In a video, that has now garnered thousands of views TikToker Alexandra is spotted sharing that people think she looks like Heard.

“People told me I look like Amber Heard before, but ever since the trial started, things have escalated,” says Alexandra.



The social media star is then thrown a tomato by her neighbour, in a bid to bash her for looking like the Aquaman star.

Shane, on the other hand, is a Johnny Depp lookalike, gets praises as he walks out of his home.



“We love you, Johnny!” a bystander yells.

“Everything you say is perfect!” another person fawns.

The clip is intended to parody the different reactions Depp and Heard receive as they leave the courtroom in Virginia each day.

