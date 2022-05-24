Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz ‘didn’t get along’ when they first met

File Footage

Nicola Peltz revealed she did not like Brooklyn Beckham when she first met him at Coachella music in 2019.



During their interview with Vogue Magazine, the couple shared new details about their most talked about nuptials which took place in April 2022.

"We didn't get along at first,” the actor told the outlet about their first interaction.

However, the couple eventually began dating and got engaged in June 2020. The son of former football star David Beckham and Victoria Beckham and his ladylove Peltz had to postpone their wedding twice due to Covid-19.

Peltz said, "When the world was in lockdown, we went through different variations of what a wedding would look like."

"We weren’t sure if we should do a small one earlier and then a big party,” she added. “Eventually, we decided we wanted the big wedding as soon as it was possible to do it safely.”

The 27-year-old further shared, "And we’re so happy we did. It was amazing to be in the presence of so many people we love again."

Beckham and Peltz tied the knot in a star-studded wedding at the actor's father's estate in Florida last month.












