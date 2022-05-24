Khloe Kardashian makes fun of her love life post solo appearance at Kourtney's wedding 

 
entertainment
Tuesday May 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian poked fun at nothing else but her own life after attending solo her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding with Travis Barker.

The 37-year-old diva, who was cheated on by Tristan Thompson, arrived alone at the lavish star-studded event in Portofino on Sunday.

A photo of Khloe went viral on social media in which she can be standing alone as she watched Megan Fox cosying up to Machine Gun Kelly at the seaside event.

"My love life summed up in one photo," the fan tweeted.

The reality star came across the viral photo and gave a hilarious response. “Same girl lol it’s a vibe though,” she commented.

Khloe Kardashian makes fun of her love life post solo appearance at Kourtneys wedding

The Kardashians star welcomed True with a former NBA player in 2018 but the couple’s romance was short-lived as Tristan cheated on her while she was expecting.

The former lovebirds reconciled but parted ways again when Khloe discovered that he has fathered a baby with Miralee Nichols. 

