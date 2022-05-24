 
Johnny Depp's fans hit back at psychiatrist David Spiegel

Dr David Spiegel, who testified Monday for Amber Heard in Johnny Depp's ongoing defamation trial, is facing the wrath from fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Depp's fans unleashed dozens of negative reviews on psychiatrist after he testified for Amber Heard.

Spiegel took the witness stand on Monday and gave damning testimony about the Hollywood star's mental state, saying he has “behaviours that are consistent with someone that both has substance-use disorder as well as behaviours of someone who is a perpetrator of intimate-partner violence”.

Soon after, a torrent of negative reviews cropped up on Dr Spiegel’s page on the medical website WebMD. Many of the one-star reviews referred directly to the trial, with one saying that “Dr Spiegel needs looking into after today’s performance! He looks and sounds like he is the one who needs psychiatric help”.

Another reviewer said the psychiatrist “called my boyfriend Johnny a stupid pirate”.

Spiegel's Google page also faced a deluge of scathing reviews in connection to the trial, with reviewers saying that he’s a “terrible doctor”, that he was “very arrogant and looked like he was having some kind of problem” and that he “should be avoided at all times because he has been unprofessional”. Another said his “vibe” was “scary”.

