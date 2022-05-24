Meghan Markle's father Thomas suffers stroke: report

Meghan Markle's dad Thomas has reportedly rushed to hospital after suffering possible ‘stroke’.

The 77-year-old was pictured arriving at a hospital in Tijuana, Mexico, on Monday - just days before he was due to fly to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.



In the photo, the Duchess of Sussex's dad was pictured surrounded by paramedics as he lays on a stretcher with an an oxygen mask strapped to his face.

Thomas was allegedly so ill that he could not speak and had to write down his symptoms for the paramedics. TMZ is reporting that he had a “possible stroke.”



A friend told the publication that he “remains hospitalized” and his condition is stabilised.

He went to hospital in Mexico where he lives and they later moved him via ambulance across the border to a hospital in San Diego on a gurney and with an oxygen mask, according to reports.



His son Thomas Jr was with him. His daughter Samantha is flying in from Florida to be with him too.

Samantha Markle told the Daily Mail her dad "just needs peace and rest" adding their family is "praying" he gets well soon.