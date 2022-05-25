'Vikings' Lagertha actress attends Top Gun premier

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick on Tuesday attended "Top Gun: Maverick" premier in New York.

The "Viking" actress looked gorgeous in picture taken on the red carpet. Sharing her photos from the event, she thanked Top Gun team for inviting her to the premier.

The Tom Cruise starrer film recently had a premier in London where the Hollywood star rubbed shoulders with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Winnick rose to global fame for playing the role of Lagertha in "Vikings".