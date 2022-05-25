 
entertainment
Wednesday May 25 2022
By
Web Desk

'Vikings' Lagertha actress attends Top Gun premier

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 25, 2022

Vikings Lagertha actress attends Top Gun premier

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick on Tuesday attended "Top Gun: Maverick" premier in New York.

The "Viking" actress looked gorgeous in picture taken on the red carpet. Sharing her photos from the event, she thanked Top Gun team for inviting her to the premier.

Vikings Lagertha actress attends Top Gun premier

The Tom Cruise starrer film recently had a premier in London where the Hollywood star rubbed shoulders with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Winnick rose to global fame for playing the role of Lagertha in "Vikings".

More From Entertainment:

Eminem's new video gets over 3.8 million views within hours

Eminem's new video gets over 3.8 million views within hours

'Dream come true' for Pakistan's first Cannes screening

'Dream come true' for Pakistan's first Cannes screening
‘Stranger Things’ returns with more supernatural horrors

‘Stranger Things’ returns with more supernatural horrors
Katie Price to skip appearance before court in speeding case

Katie Price to skip appearance before court in speeding case
Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey remembers The Wanted star in heart touching post

Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey remembers The Wanted star in heart touching post
Meghan Markle criticised for wiping Prince Harry's face during public outing

Meghan Markle criticised for wiping Prince Harry's face during public outing

Meghan Markle to cancel UK visit?

Meghan Markle to cancel UK visit?
Peek into Kardashian sisters' Instagram and real life snaps

Peek into Kardashian sisters' Instagram and real life snaps
Scott Disick parties with girls in NYC club as Kourtney Kardashian enjoys time with Barker

Scott Disick parties with girls in NYC club as Kourtney Kardashian enjoys time with Barker
Meghan Markle's father Thomas suffers stroke: report

Meghan Markle's father Thomas suffers stroke: report
Johnny Depp's fans hit back at psychiatrist David Spiegel

Johnny Depp's fans hit back at psychiatrist David Spiegel
Lady Gaga looks stunning during grocery run with boyfriend Michael Polansky: pictures inside

Lady Gaga looks stunning during grocery run with boyfriend Michael Polansky: pictures inside

Latest

view all